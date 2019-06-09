Noray, Daniel, Serville achieve Pan Am Jr standards

Jahmel Smith from Kaizen Panthers takes part in the long jump during the NGC/NAAA National Junior Championships, at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, yesterday.

KYMOI NORAY, Kelsey Daniel, Jaydon Antoine and Rae-Anne Serville achieved qualifying standards for the Pan Am Juniors (Under-20) Championships, which will take place from July 19-21 in San Jose, Costa Rica.

The quartet attained those standards on the opening day of the NGC/NAAATT (National Gas Company/National Association for Athletic Administrations) Junior Championships at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo yesterday.

Noray, representing Zenith club, won the girls Under-20 javelin with a best effort of 45.54 metres. The Pan Am Juniors standard is 42 metres.

Antonia Sealy, representing Fulfilling Athletics club, was second in 41.50m while Tehealia Kennedy of Zenith was a distant third in 34.44m.

In the boys Under-20 long jump, Daniel and Antoine took the top two spots, and achieved the Pan Am Juniors requirement of 7.30m.

Daniel, of Kaizen Panthers, leapt 7.55m and Antoine, a member of Neon Wolves, jumped 7.30m. Savion Joseph of Zenith was third with an effort of 6.55m.

And, in the girls Under-20 400 metres, Serville cruised to victory in 52.89 seconds, lower than the Pan Am Juniors standard of 54.30 seconds.

Caliyah Wallace of Cougars was second in 55.95, with Brianna Lord of Abilene Wildcats next in 56.05.

The Junior Championships will end today.

Selected Winners (clubs in brackets) –

Girls Under-15 long jump: Janae De Gannes (Zenith) 5.44m.

Boys Under-17 discus: Jayden Scott (Mercury) 44.59m.

Boys Under-15 javelin: Lebron James (Tobago Falcons) 42.49m.