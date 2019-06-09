Murdered aspiring DJ to be buried Tuesday

Kadeem Johnson

KADEEM “DJ Kiddo” Johnson, the 18-year-old aspiring disc jockey who was shot once to the back of the head near his Oropune Gardens home on Wednesday last week, is expected to be laid to rest on Tuesday.

His mother Kimette Johnson, 39, who works with Royal Caribbean Cruise Line and was on a ship when she heard of her only child’s murder, returned to Trinidad yesterday morning.

The funeral is scheduled to take place at the Holy Trinity Cathedral, Abercromby Street, Port of Spain after which Kadeem will be buried at the Woodbrook cemetery.

Oropune residents, while saying they are happy with the increased police presence since Kadeem’s murder near 16th Street, convened a community meeting for Sunday evening to talk about what could be done to stem the increase of violence in the area.

One resident told Newsday, “I was inside when we suddenly heard gunshots. I really can't see what they (shooter/s) trying to do. They will spoil the good name of our village, but they will also bring in more policing, so this should work in the residents’ favour.”

She said residents have already begun curtailing their movements and are avoiding being on the streets late.