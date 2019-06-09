Guyana whip South Central as T10 tourney bowls off

K Hodge of the Winward Islands is bowled by A Hosein (not in picture) at the Brian Lara Stadium in the match against the Tobago Team, on Friday night.

GUYANA began the inaugural Udecott (Urban Development Company of TT) T10 tournament on a winning note, on Friday, with an eight-wicket victory over South/Central, in the first game of a double-header, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba.

South/Central were restricted to 83 runs for the loss of six wickets in their allotted ten overs. The Guyanese, in response, raced to 89/2 in 6.3 overs.

Former West Indies all-rounder Christopher Barnwell had a Man-of-the-Match innings of 57 not out, from 16 balls, with eight sixes and a four. The left-handed pair of Trevon Griffith and captain Leon Johnson made 14 and 12 not out.

Earlier, the South/Central batsmen were unable to convert any of their starts, with Mark Deyal top-scoring with 19, while the experienced Jason Mohammed hit 17, Nicholas Sookdeosingh 15 and Kjorn Ottley 10.

Experienced left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul led the Guyana bowling attack with 2/10.

The other game on Friday, featuring North/Tobago and Windward Islands, was abandoned due to rain.

The Windward Islands, who were sent in to bat, were 61/6 in 8.3 overs before a downpour brought a halt to proceedings.

Left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein had the Windwards’ innings in tatters, as he got the first four wickets, in two overs, without conceding a run.

In the first over of the match, he bowled captain Andre Fletcher and Kavem Hodge for ducks, and followed up with the wickets of Desron Maloney for one (also bowled) and Dillon Douglas for nought (caught and bowled).

Junior Henry and Ryan John carried the score from 5/4 to 23/4 before Henry (eight) was taken by wicket-keeper Joshua Da Silva off veteran pacer Rayad Emrit.

John played a cameo knock of 25 (17 balls, three fours) before he was dismissed, caught and bowled, by medium pacer Terrence Hinds.

Alick Athanaze (20) was joined by Keron Cottoy (seven) but they were unable to build a sustainable partnership as the weather had the final say.

The tournament is expected to conclude today (SUNDAY).