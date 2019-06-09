Govt treating us like bastards UNC councillors complain of lack of funding

LOCAL government councillors, mayors and chairmen are accusing the government of neglecting them by refusing to release allocated funds for basic projects like fixing potholes, installing box drains and clearing waterways in preparation for the rainy season.

Opposition senator Khadijah Ameen, at a news conference at the Office of the Opposition Leader at Charles Street, Port of Spain yesterday, described the treatment as one that would be meted out to a “bastard child” and accused the PNM-led government of being dismissive to the needs of the people.

“It is very apparent that the PNM does not have a full appreciation of what is required to deliver the services to the communities.”

Ameen was accompanied by councillors from the San Juan/ Laventille, Penal/Debe, Tunapuna/Piarco, Couva/Tabaquite and the Chaguanas regional corporations. They complained that people are so frustrated with the lack of progress, they are taking matters into their own hands – dipping into their own pockets to donate materials, and in some cases equipment, to do repairs for which funding had already been allocated.

“They are purchasing cement, gravel, sand and blocks. The regional corporation would provide the labour, and in some cases minor equipment if their equipment is functional,” Ameen explained.

“These people are not professionals, and these patches would fall apart in a short period of time. In some areas, residents planted trees in the potholes to highlight the situation. It is getting ridiculous.”

Ameen and the councillors said even if they had the materials, the corporations would not be able to do any projects because several pieces of equipment are non-functional and cannot be repaired because of lack of money.

“If all local government trucks are down and they cannot repair them, then they cannot do the work that is required out on the field. If they are not receiving money to pay workers and they have to send home short-term staff, then they would have less labourers to clear water courses and treat with critical areas. We will continue to be in touch with the people to ensure that we are responsive to their needs, but this PNM government has really been treating local government like a bastard child.”

Flooding which happened in several areas last year, incurred millions of dollars in damage. In Greenvale Park, La Horquetta, one of the areas most affected, government has spent more than $30 million for repairs.