Govt blanked free US system for $43m Novo contract

Former national security minister Edmund Dillon and Chargé d’Affaires John McIntyre on April, 21, 2017.

EIGHT months before a deal was signed between the state and Novo Technology for a now questionable US$42.8 million, the TT Government was offered similar technology for free.

According to sources who spoke with Sunday Newsday on the strict condition of anonymity, the system was called the Personal Identification Secure Comparison and Evaluation System (PISCES) was offered to the Government and a Memorandum of Intent (MOI) was signed between the US and TT.

The MOI was signed by then National Security Minister Edmund Dillon and Chargé d’Affaires John McIntyre on April, 21, 2017. The MOI was to “provide for the establishment of a state-of-the-art border control system that documents the arrival and departure of international travellers at airports and seaports in TT” according to a release on the US Embassy’s website.

In May, Cabinet appointed retired judge Rolston Nelson to investigate how the Airports Authority awarded a seven-year contract to Novo Technology Ltd for the airport passport processing kiosks at the Piarco International Airport. Communications and National Security Minister Stuart Young said then that the contract, awarded in December 2017, did not appear to follow the usual tendering process but rather went through a selective tender. The terms of the contract were also queried. While during negotiations the initial agreement was a payment of US$5.10 per passenger who used the kiosk, the final contract apparently stipulated that each month, the AATT would have to pay Novo for a minimum of 100,000 passengers – or US$510,000 for seven years. Novo would also own the kiosks so even at the end of the seven years, the AATT would get nothing. Young called the contract and the process “unacceptable.”

Young said then that the line ministry for the AATT, the Ministry of Works and Transport was unaware of the contract and believed it was signed under the National Security Ministry when Dillon was the minister. Sunday Newsday contacted Dillon when the issue was first raised and he said then it was being investigated and he would not be willing to comment.

Young added then that the biometric data was stored separate from Novo, however, Immigration did not have immediate access to it.

According to the Department of State International Affairs Function, Summary and Highlights, PISCES, is part of the US’ anti-terrorism programme along with the Terrorist Interdiction Program.

The two programmes, according to the document dated 2010, were to assist 18 partner nations. So far, partner countries are using the system.

Sunday Newsday asked Dillon about the MOI and why it was not actioned but he could not recall anything about it. He referred Sunday Newsday to the Permanent Secretary of the National Security Ministry.

At the signing of the MOI, Dillon is reported to have said: “This system will assist in our efforts to keep the travelling public safe, and distinguish legitimate travellers from those who might wish us harm.

“We intend to use this system to deepen co-operation with our international partners, but only under safeguards that protect the privacy of the citizens of TT. The signing of this MOI today, underscores the commitment of the Government of TT to enhance our national security and increasing collaboration with our international partners.”

The release on the Embassy’s page, headlined “New PISCES Agreement Between T&T and US Will Improve Border Security” stated that the system would increase the ability of the Immigration Division to document travellers’ identity. “Using the latest technology, PISCES will give the government the capacity to verify a traveller’s’s identity against both domestic and international databases. The system will also allow officials to identify individuals who might pose a threat to public security.”

The biometric data collected would have been owned by the Government, similar to what was agreed to between Novo and the State.

Chairman of Novo Glen Ramdhanie told Sunday Newsday that the biometric data collected from his company’s kiosks are stored and controlled by the National Security Ministry and his company had no part to play whatsoever with regards to the data. He denied that that his company was linked to another technological company of the same name based in Honk Kong adding that the word Novo is a popular Latin word which loosely translated to “new.”

Following the decision to investigate the contract awarded to Novo, the company issued a pre-action protocol letter to the Prime Minister on May 20. In the letter Novo is demanding that the Government rescind its decision to appoint Nelson to investigate how Novo Technologies won the contract. Novo is represented by Senior Counsel Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj, Jagdeo Singh, Karina Singh and Kiel Taklalsingh.

The Cabinet was given 14 days in which to give a “positive response” to Novo’s proposal to have the Cabinet decisions rescinded. Novo also requested all adverse findings against Novo, as referred to by Young at a post-Cabinet press briefing on May 9, to be withdrawn and it also wants copies of all reports and material considered by the Cabinet in arriving at its decision to appoint Nelson to investigate the award of the contract to Novo.

Sunday Newsday was told that Government responded to the pre-action protocol letter and attorneys representing Novo are expected to respond to that letter before any further action is taken.