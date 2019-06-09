Get your Pap smears done Mrs Rowley urges women

Sharon Rowley

Early detection is the key to reducing the numbers of women with cervical cancer.

That was the advice of Sharon Rowley, wife of the Prime Minister, as she spoke with reporters at yesterday's third installation of the Health Ministry's Pap Smear Initiative at the Women’s Centre, Mt Hope Women's Hospital.

She said this was one initiative she fully endorsed as a patron of the Caribbean Association of Oncology and Haematology, a non-governmental institution, regional, which looked to improving cancer care throughout the Caribbean.

"This to me is just part of my role as patron of that organisation. It is also an area where I support fully because I have lost my mother to colon cancer, uncles to prostate cancer, an aunt to stomach cancer, and many friends and I understand the importance of screening and early detection. That is why this screening is so important to the women of TT."

She said the organisation went beyond cervical cancer and also dealt with breast cancer. She said using figures on a US study, one in 161 women will be found to have cervical cancer, while one in eight will get breast cancer.

"If we are able to assist in controlling and reducing the numbers then this initiative has to be one that is supported throughout TT. I am calling on women to come out, have yourselves screened because early detection is the key to reducing the numbers."

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh revealed in the first installation, 375 women were screened and nine were found with early stage cervical cancer. In the second installation 500 women were screened where 25 women tested positive for the disease.

"Now, those numbers are scary, but this is where we want to catch you, in the early stage one, stage two, as opposed to stages three and four. Apart from the results, what is important is a policy of early screening and early detection. That is what this is about, catching you early so you can get the requisite treatment. The treatment is less costly, your chances for survival are significantly better, you will lead a longer life, and a happier life."

The minister said 1,000 were screened for prostate cancer last month, but he was still awaiting the results.

Deyalsingh also encouraged that young boys and girls be vaccinated against the human papillomavirus (HPV), which he said can be linked to other cancers.

"The result of the HPV drive will only manifest itself in about 20 years, but you have to start now. Educate teenagers about the need to get the vaccine and the need to be sexually responsible, both boys and girls.

"There is this feeling that the HPV vaccine is only for girls, that it's a female thing, but it's for both girls and boys. We can decrease the rate of cervical cancer significantly by women who have the HPV vaccine."