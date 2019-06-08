Yummy yuca

HOW do we become healthier without sacrificing taste and overall enjoyment of recipes? Too often "healthy" is grouped into the tasteless category of flavour. My take on all this? Keep it simple, buy local, eat fresh and flavour with local herbs and spices. With this said I will highlight today one of my favourites, cassava.

Cassava or yuca as it is called in the Spanish Caribbean is not only versatile and delicious it is nutritious as well, being high in fibre and minerals. It’s always good when paired with fish and even salted fish, addictive when cooked up with onions, peppers and simply irresistible when used in any of the following recipes.

When buying cassava always buy freshly harvested cassava, when it’s cut through it should be lily white. Take it home peel it and freeze it if you’re not going to consume it the same day. Cassava flour is a delicious alternative to wheat flour use it in place of flour for dumplings, empanadas and accras.

Cassava Fritters

1lb uncooked cassava, peeled, deveined and cut into small pieces

3 cloves garlic

3 tbs chopped onion

1/4 cup chopped chives

1/2 hot pepper

1 tbs cornstarch

1/2 tsp baking powder

1 egg

Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste.

Combine all ingredients in a food processor and process to a fine paste.

Season with salt and black pepper to taste.

Drop by teaspoonfuls into hot oil and fry until puffed and golden.

Makes about 15 fritters.

Chili Pineapple Dip

1 cup mayonnaise

2 tbs fresh lime juice

1/2 cup finely chopped fresh pineapple

1 tsp chili powder

2 cloves garlic minced

1 tsp pepper sauce

Salt to taste

1/4 cup chopped cilantro or chadon beni.

Combine all of the above ingredients, stir in chadon beni or cilantro and serve with fritters.

Creamed Cassava with Lemon Parsley Gremolata

2 lbs cassava

1/2 cup milk

2 tbs butter

salt

For the Gremolata:

1 tsp lemon zest, finely grated

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/4 cup finely chopped parsley

Boil cassava in lots of salted water for about 20 to 30 minutes until very soft, drain and remove inner core.

Heat milk with butter. Add to drained cassava and crush cassava until creamy.

Add gremolata and stir.

Serves 4 to 6

Grilled Cassava with Lime Garlic Sauce

2 lbs cassava, boiled and drained

1 tbs chopped garlic

1/3 cup olive oil or vegetable oil

2 tbs lime juice

salt and pepper to taste

2 tbs chopped chadon beni

Remove inner vein from cassava cut into 2-inch lengths and place in a shallow baking dish.

Heat oil in a small sauce pan, add garlic and lime, add salt and pepper. Sauté for a few minutes more, do not brown garlic.

Add chadon beni, stir and pour mixture onto cassava, covering all the cassava with the pieces.

Preheat broiler and place cassava under broiler.

Broil until hot and edges are browned.

Serves 4 to 6

Cassava Flour Empanadas

2 cups cassava /yuca flour

1 tsp salt

1/3 cup softened butter

cool water to mix

1 lb ground beef or chicken

1 ts. ground garlic

1 tsp chili powder

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp salt

2 tbs vegetable oil

1 small onion chopped

2 tbs Portugese thyme or marjoram

1 tbs Spanish thyme, chopped

Beef

Season beef with garlic, chili powder, cumin and salt.

Heat oil in a sauté pan, add onion and sauté until fragrant and translucent add beef and cook until brown. Add Portuguese thyme and cook for a few minutes more.

Add the chopped Spanish thyme and add to beef, stir well.

Remove from heat; turn out into a shallow bowl, chill.

Pastry

Combine the cassava flour with salt and butter.

Rub the butter in with your fingers until a mealy consistency is achieved.

Add water gradually and knead to a soft dough.

Wrap and chill for about 15 mins.

Roll out dough to 1/4-inch thick, stamp out 3-inch rounds.

Place 1- tbs filling onto the bottom centre of each round and fold the top portion over the lower portion, covering the meat, seal with a little water.

Heat some coconut oil in a frying pan, fry empanadas until golden and cooked through.

Makes about 12