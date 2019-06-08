V’zuelans selling empanadas, ‘suck-a-bag’ at Oval

Ronnie and Elizabeth Lopez with their coolers of empanadas and drinks on sale outside Queen's Park Oval, Havelock Street, Port of Spain

WITH their fellowmen registering at Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain a few Venezuelans are capitalising on an easy market selling food and drinks.

There were at least four of them selling empanadas, bottled water, soft drinks and "suck-a-bags" (frozen juices), with and without milk. Ronnie Lopez and his wife Elizabeth told Newsday they have been at the Oval since registration began, on May 31, and so far business has been good.

Using what little Spanish I could muster, and he speaking the few English words he could recall, Ronnie said he was a barber in his homeland. The couple sold the food and drinks for $5 each. Ronnie said the empanadas were to Venezuelans what doubles are to Trinis.

A few feet away from him another woman, who chose not to identify herself, also sold water, soft drinks ands suck-a-bags. Outside the Oval along Havelock Street, Venezuelans, young and old, sat patiently waiting their turn to register, eating their breakfast bought from Lopez or brought from wherever they are staying. Officials at the registration site said things were moving, "very smoothly".

The Venezuelans are not the only business-minded on the street. Digicel maintains their spot selling sim cards while another man was recruiting cleaners and cooks from among those registered. A mobile photocopying business hired a Venezuelan to assist him as the South Americans ensured they had all that is required to register.

Venezuelans who have been accepted through the registration process and granted the opportunity to work will not have to pay contributions to the National Insurance Scheme (NIS), and will therefore not qualify for such social services. They will also not have to pay income tax so long as their annual earnings fall within the tax exemption bracket of $72,000 or below.

This is the first of two weeks set aside for registering Venezuelans across TT which will end on June 14. At the end of the process, Government will disclose how many were registered and the cost of the process. The State has set aside $5 million for the exercise.