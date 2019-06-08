Venezuelan woman shot dead in Freeport

A Venezuelan woman was shot and killed at her home in Freeport this morning.

The victim is Evelyn Mata Rojas, 40, of Ojar Maharaj Extension, Waterloo Road.

According to police, at about 3 am, neighbours heard the woman screaming and moments later heard gunshots. Neighbours told police they then saw a man running from the house with his hands covered in blood.

Rojas was found in blood in the living room. Police said she was shot to her chest. A district medical officer pronounced the woman dead and ordered her body be taken to the Forensic Science Centre, St James for an autopsy on Monday.

Last month, another Venezuelan woman was killed in Princes Town.

On May 5, Katherine Diaz was stabbed to death in an apartment where she was staying. Her body was found on a couch in the living room.

Diaz, 26, was organically from Tucupita, the capital city of the Venezuelan state of Delta Amacuro.

Her Venezuelan husband and the father of her three children, Moya Guerra, has since been charged and has appeared before a Princes magistrate. Guerra's case was adjourned to June 12.