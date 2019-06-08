Parents must fight obesity in children

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh is urging parents to be committed in the fight against childhood obesity. He said TT had become a country that adopted the American diet and lifestyle of consuming empty calories and leading sedentary lives.

"Your fridges, stoves and pantries are harbingers of death. This is where we have to start the fight first," he said this morning.

Deyalsingh said the culture change has to start at home first, but Government has its part to play. The minister was addressing a meeting of the National Parent Teachers Association at Valencia Secondary School, Valencia.