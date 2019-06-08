Murder ‘witness’ gunned down in Carenage

File photo

A 37-year-old Carenage man was murdered on Friday night in what police said was a case of silencing a witness.

Police said Clifton "Scene" Johnson of Francis Street, off Haig Street, was found dead at about 8.30 pm. Police said they received a call that a man was seen bleeding on Haig Street. When officers arrived they found Johnson, with his pants down on the roadway, surrounded by curious onlookers. Police said he may have witnessed a murder the night before, while residents claimed he was part of a plan to murder another man known as "Mango Dude".

David "Mango Dude" Roberts, 27, of Jones Street, Carenage was liming at the corner of Haig and Hope streets at about 5.10 pm, Thursday, when he was shot several times by unseen gunmen. Residents said they heard the gunfire and on checking saw Roberts bleeding in a drain. They called Carenage police who went to the scene with a doctor who declared Roberts dead.

Roberts was a person of interest in the triple murder at the boardwalk in Chagauramas in 2018. Fabien Williams, Kadel Osbourne and Andrew Francis were shot dead when gunmen opened fire indiscriminately at a group of family and friends who were liming on the boardwalk on July 8, last year.