Cops rescue 4, arrest 2 in Debe robbery

Police at Chinese Dragon Restaurant after rescuing four people and arresting two suspects in a robbery on Saturday morning. PHOTO: FACEBOOK

FOUR hostages were rescued and two bandits held after police stormed a Chinese restaurant that was being robbed earlier today.

Newsday spoke with Snr Supt Zamsheed Mohammed, head of the Southern Division, who said he coordinated the rescue which went off without incident. Mohammed said as a result of the well-coordinated effort, the hostages were rescued and two suspects were held without an officer having to use his weapon.

Police said at about 11.30 am they received a call that Chinese Dragon Restaurant and Bar, Debe, was being robbed and people were held hostage. Officers responded and surrounded the two-storey building and entered after a brief standoff. The two suspects were held and the hostages, including employees and customers, were released unharmed.