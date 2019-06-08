Cops arrest Jamaican who fled immigration custody

O'Shane Bailey was arrested by police on Friday, a week after he reportedly escaped immigration when he was denied entry at Piarco airport on May 31.

KEEN observation by officers of the Stolen Vehicles Unit resulted in the arrest of Jamaican O'Shane Bailey who was wanted after he allegedly escaped from immigration officers at Piarco International Airport on June 1.

According to police, the officers were on patrol at Grand Bazaar, Valsayn, on Friday, around 4 pm, when they spotted Bailey. Police said since his escape his photograph was circulated to all stations and patrols. Police said Bailey was going about his business as normal, "like a tourist", when he was apprehended.

The Guardian this week reported Bailey said he was willing to surrender to police and denied he escaped but paid an official US$500 to leave. Bailey was denied entry to TT after arriving on May 31 to visit relatives and was supposed to have been repatriated on June 1. Instead, Bailey "eluded" immigration and left the airport.

Bailey also told the newspaper he walks with a limp and cold not run out of the airport and after paying to be released, he was supposed to pay another US$300 to get his passport which was seized by immigration. It was suggested that Bailey re­moved a ceil­ing tile and crawled through the air ducts to es­cape.

“The door to that room needs a swipe pass and a PIN num­ber for the door to open. They have so many cam­eras in there, all they need to do is check the footage and they will see him in­side there talk­ing to me. Ob­vi­ous­ly, they are set­ting me up, they took my mon­ey and told the po­lice I es­caped,” Bailey, a sound engineer, had told Guardian.

Bailey is expected to be charged with entering the country illegally and escaping lawful custody, police said.