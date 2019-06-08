Briere, Sieh crowned Rainbow Cup champs

CLEMENT Briere and Nina Sieh were crowned the new champions in the Olympic distance triathlon event at the Massy Rainbow Cup at Turtle Beach, Tobago, this morning.

Last year's winners Jason Wilson, of Barbados, and Genesis Ruiz did not compete this year. Wilson retired from the sport and Ruiz could not get a flight to TT.

Frenchman Briere won the men's and overall title in two hours, 12 minutes and 30 seconds (2:12:30), ahead of Jason Costelloe of TT (2:18:41) and Jamaican Phillip McCatty (2:22:20).

In the Olympic distance athletes were required to complete a 1.5K swim, a 40K ride and a 10K run.

Sieh of Canada won the women's title and was fifth overall in 2:34:03, Jenna Ross of TT was second in the women's category in 2:41:32 and Christiane Farah, also of TT, was third in 2:55:47. Costelloe and Ross were crowned men's and women's TT champions respectively.