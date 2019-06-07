Yoga on the boardwalk on June 16

STRETCH: Simone Kissoon, owner of The Bodhi Tree yoga and health studio, and Omprakash Kuriyal, yoga teacher from the Indian High Commission lead a yoga demonstration alongside students of Ghandi Memorial Vedic School on Thursday.

AT the official launch of yoga events in TT to commemorate the International Day of Yoga (IDY), Raj Kamal, acting Indian High Commissioner to TT said: “In keeping with the government of India’s motto– Vasadhiva Kutumbakum – the whole world is one family and yoga is that tool which works towards unifying the world together by promoting fraternity, harmony, holistic well-being and overall peace.”

He said for this year’s celebration of IDY, the high commission is partnering with the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Community Development, Culture and the Arts, the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs, the Chaguaramas Development Authority, the National Council for Indian Culture and various yoga centres.

The launch was held at Passage to Asia restaurant in Woodbrook on Thursday where it was revealed that the first of the two major events will be held on IDY, June 16, at the boardwalk in Chaguaramas, and the other at the Divali Nagar, Chaguanas on June 23, both from 6-8 am.

Kamal also said, with the aim of achieving inner well-being, anyone who practices yoga can reap its benefits, irrespective of one’s faith, ethnicity or culture.

He appealed to the general public to come out in their large numbers to the boardwalk on June 16, and encouraged all present “to inculcate the timeless teachings of yoga into their daily lifestyle to achieve a holistic balance of mind, body, soul and environment.”

Patrice Charles, Director of Physical Education & Sport at the sports ministry said the IDY provides a platform to bring people together, not just in TT but around the world, in a spirit of harmony.

“At a time when conflicts and violence threaten our societies, I believe yoga can serve as a remedy to help put an end to some of our societal problems and move us towards the path of peace and unity.”

Charles added that over the years, yoga has gained popularity in the western world with many people using their practice for fitness purposes.

But he said yoga is much more than just physical exercise. “It not only provides energy and helps build muscles and flexibility; it is also an entry point for a healthy and balanced life.

“Yoga is a completely and universal discipline, practised by two billion people all over the world and the ministry is endorsing this practice to unite people from all walks of life.”

Earlier Dr Safeya Mohammed, CEO of Sisu Global Wellness, said yoga is a sign for world peace, while Brandon Valley, Youth Governor of Culture pledged his commitment to work with the office of the Indian High Commission and the IDY committee to achieve their goals where the practice of yoga is concerned.