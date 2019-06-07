V'zuelan charged for fraudulent passport

A police officer escorts Venezuelan Carlos Enrique Urbano Vargus from the San Fernando Magistrates Court on Friday. PHOTO BY VASHTI SINGH

A VENEZUELAN man who went to register at the Achievors Banquet Hall, Duncan Village, San Fernando, was arrested after he allegedly presented a tampered with passport to officials.

Carlos Enrique Urbano Vargus, 45, was yesterday taken before San Fernando magistrate Indar Jagroo.

The charge read to him alleged on Sunday he had a tampered Venezuelan passport on him which he presented during the registration process. Police were notified and Vargus was arrested at the centre and later charged by PC Chiteransingh.

Through interpreter Rachel Gosein yesterday, he pleaded not guilty to the charge saying, “I’m sorry I don’t have any knowledge of that.”

The court heard that Vargus lived at Reform Village in Gasparillo. He was granted $5,000 bail. The case was adjourned to June 14. The registration of Venezuelan migrants continues today.