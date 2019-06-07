Security agencies ready to rescue Trinis in V’zuela if needed

Fitzgerald Hinds

THE SECURITY forces are ready to rescue Trinidadians in Venezuela if the need arises, reported Acting Minister of Security Fitzgerald Hinds.

He was responding to a question in the Senate on Tuesday.

He said the matter of a contingency plan falls within the remit of the Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs and this ministry will take the lead position. Hinds said the National Security Ministry and its agencies stands ready and able to assist in providing travel documents to a citizen in distress, identifying TT nationals and providing transportation by sea for the evacuees by utilising the Coast Guard fleet of vessels.

“It should be noted that diplomatic clearance for the vessels to enter Venezuela’s maritime borders would be necessary.”

He said the vessels can proceed to either the TT Coast Guard headquarters at Staubles Bay, Chaguaramas, Queen’s Wharf, Port of Spain or Port Brighton at Labidco.

“The time taken to transit the Gulf of Paria from Venezuela to Trinidad, would be dependent on the point of origin and can take approximately 60 minutes.” He said the security agencies are able to provide security and first aid care for evacuees during their transit to Trinidad.

Opposition Wade Mark asked how many TT citizens were in Venezuela but Hinds replied “I left my crystal ball at home” and advised Mark to make a request for the information. Mark also asked if the TT Embassy was operating and where was the TT ambassador to Venezuela. Hinds said the embassy is operating but he was unable to say where the ambassador was located.