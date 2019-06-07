Water taxi sailor shot in Siparia

A 44-year-old sailor employed by the Water Taxi Service, is in critical condition at the San Fernando General Hospital after being shot at about 4.30 this morning outside his Siparia home.

Kevin Edwards, who lives at Coconut Alley, is undergoing emergency surgery, police said.

Residents heard gunshots and called the police who found him bleeding on the road, a short distance from his car. Edwards had two wounds to his stomach and another to one of his legs.

Police believed he may have been leaving home as the car had not been started and the engine was not heated. The house was locked and no one else was inside.

Sgt Jaggernath, PCs Hansraj and Titus and other police from the Siparia CID searched the area for the gunman but were unable to find him/her.

Police do not have a motive for the shooting.