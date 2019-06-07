PoS harbour dredging next week

DREDGING work at the Port of Spain harbour is expected to begin sometime next week. Port Authority chairman Lyle Alexander said so yesterday.

He said this is being done ahead of the arrival of the fast ferry Jean de la Valette in TT. Explaining that the work is being done to accommodate the ferry, Alexander said details of the dredging will be provided in due course.

On the arrival date for the ferry, Alexander referred that question to the National Infrastructure Development Company (NIDCO) which is liaising with the ferry’s owner Virtu Ferries. When contacted, NIDCO officials said a statement will be issued in due course. None was received up to press time. On Tuesday, Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan was unable to provide a date for the arrival of the ferry. Sinanan said he has received no information from NIDCO to suggest there has been any problems. He said as far as he was aware, the vessel remains on schedule to arrive in TT soon. It was originally scheduled to arrive at the end of May.