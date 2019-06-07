Plans to revive Sunday Morning Savannah football

PLANS ARE afoot to bring back Sunday Morning football in the Queen's Park Savannah in Port of Spain.

Former Malvern stand-out and football organiser Edgar "Dads" McClean is putting together the "Dads" McClean Sunday Morning league, with the assistance of a number of ex-footballers.

Ten teams are being catered for in the inaugural event, which will feature one round of matches as well as knockout and Big Four competitions.

Back in the 1960s, Sunday Morning football was a major event in Port of Spain with several leagues running simultaneously, which each attracted huge crowds.