Moody’s: Government debt stable

MOODY’s Investor Services is optimistic that government debt in TT will remain stable. Moody’s expressed this optimism in a note dated May 13. In its note, Moody’s observed that Government was able to reduce nominal spending between 2015 and 2018, with total expenditures down to 22 per cent since 2014. The reduction included cuts to spending on goods and services as well as politically sensitive items like transfers and subsidies. Moody’s said these are now 25 per cent lower in nominal terms compared to fiscal 2014.

Outside of another fall in oil and gas prices, which had a significant impact on the government’s revenue intake, Moody’s said, “Spending is now more properly aligned with revenue. Moody’s expected that government debt will remain “broadly stable.”

Government’s revisions to spending and revenue projections for fiscal 2019 are relatively small. Moody’s said. Lower oil revenue is expected due to changes in government assumptions for oil prices and higher spending. More than one third of this is associated with exit costs related to Petrotrin. Government revised down its oil price assumption to an average of US$60 from US$65 per barrel in the 2019 budget. The gas price assumption was raised from $2.75 to $3.0 per mmbtu.

Government announced a three-month tax amnesty for all taxpayers beginning the middle of this month. The Finance Ministry provided no estimates of the revenue it expects to collect from this programme.

Moody’s also said spending cuts did not offset government revenue shortfalls after the 2014 oil price shock.

Based on tax and non-tax revenue collection through the first half of the fiscal year, the government’s revenue targets for the full year appear to be optimistic. But Moody’s said the main downside to expectations of narrowing the fiscal deficits this year and in 2020 “is an increase in election spending and delays to tax measures.

Government plays an important role in maintaining employment levels and domestic demand, through its social programmes and transfers to state enterprises. Government was able to reduce nominal spending between 2015 and 2018, with total expenditures down to 22 per cent since 2014. The reduction included cuts to spending on goods and services as well as politically sensitive items like transfers and subsidies. Moody’s said these are now 25 per cent lower in nominal terms compared to fiscal 2014.