Minister: OSHA probes oil truck death

Jennifer Baptiste-Primus, Minister of Labour and Small Enterprise Development,

THE explosion of an oil tanker truck that killed one man and wounded another on Tuesday will be investigated by the Occupational Safety and Health Agency (OSHA), said Labour Minister Jennifer Baptiste-Primus in Senate on Thursday. Opposition Senator Wade Mark had asked about the accident at mining fields operated by Massy Energy Production Resources.

Baptiste-Primus said OSH is empowered under the Occupational Safety and Health Act to investigate workplace accidents including work-related fatalities.

“The unfortunate accident which occurred recently and tragically took the life of a worker, we in the Government bench wish to extend our deepest condolences to the family and pray that God will be with them during this very difficult time in their lives.”

She said OSHA was notified of the accident which occurred on June 4 at 10.20 am at Massy Energy Moruga West Oil Field, Haggard Trace at Rock Road, Penal that resulted in fatal injuries to driver Phillip Ramlochan of Harris Village, South Oropouche and critical injury to head man Drigpaul Sookoo of Lower Barrackpore, both employed with Total Contractor Services Ltd.

The minister said OSHA initiated an investigation on June 4.

Mark, in a supplemental question, asked when the probe would be finished, but Baptiste-Primus could not say. “But I can give him the comfort this investigation will be conducted with the highest priority.”

She was also unaware if the victims’ families and workers who witnessed the tragedy had received counselling, but said she hoped their employer would offer such services to the families.