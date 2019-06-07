Mannette to hold music showcase

Barry Mannette

MUSIC director, arranger, composer and educator Barry Mannette will again give up-and-coming and more experienced artistes the opportunity to showcase their talent at an event, aptly titled Showcase, on June 23 at Kaiso Blues Cafe, Wrightson Road, Port of Spain. This is the third year the veteran musician will be hosting the event.

“The purpose is to highlight the talent of both young and more experienced artistes in the music industry. Incidentally, all the performers have been taught by me in one way or another,” Mannette told Newsday.

Among those who will join him in the spotlight are players from the Bishop Anstey High School Steel Ensemble, pannist and captain of the Renegades Youth Steel Orchestra Emmanuel Joseph, guitarist Kemi Ible, vocalists Louise Clarke, Renuka Mahabir and Chinaka Pierre, and fifth form Bishop Anstey High school student Nia Lynch, who will perform original music.

“All proceeds go towards the Mannette Academy of Music to purchase instruments,” Mannette said.

The nephew of the late steelpan icon Ellie Mannette and son of founder of Invaders Steel Orchestra, Vernon “Birdie” Mannette, the pan music in his blood led to the opening of the academy in 2017, a school specifically for teaching pan. “The idea to form the Mannette Academy of Music came about with my love for teaching and my desire to create music literate pannists of all ages but starting from a young age,” Mannette said.

For info: visit Barry Mannette on Facebook.