‘Mango Dude’ killed in Carenage

David Roberts aka 'Mango Dude' was gunned down at the corner of Haig and Hope Streets, Carenage this morning. PHOTO COURTESY SOCIAL MEDIA

A 27-year-old man was killed on Haig Street, Carenage early this morning.

Police said David Roberts aka Mango Dude of Jones Street, was liming at the corner of Haig and Hope Streets at about 5.10 when he was shot several times by unseen attackers.

Residents said they heard the gunfire and on checking saw Roberts bleeding in a drain at the corner. They called the Carenage Police who went went to the scene with a doctor, declaring Roberts dead.

No one has been arrested for the killing.