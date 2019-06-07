Louis & The Lynx present Rejuvenation

Louis Nurse

FOR one night only, pianist Dr Louis Nurse will present Rejuvenation – A Soca Jazz Concert at the Central Bank Auditorium in Port of Spain. Together with his band Louis & The Lynx, Nurse will perform a range of inspirational and contemporary music, including some of his own original compositions.

Jazz vocalist Jolene Romain, fresh from performances at last month’s Dominica Jazz ‘n Creole Festival, and calypso entertainer Gerry Prudent & Frenz in Musik will also bring their unique style to the June 22 event.

Rejuvenation is being hosted by Nurse in support of the St Joseph Roman Catholic Church Restoration Project which is headed by Fr Matthew D’Hereaux. Proceeds from the event will go towards the urgent repair of the church – a 200-year-old treasure situated in St Joseph, the nation’s first capital. As a born and bred member of the community, whose family has resided there since the late 1800s, the popular pianist eagerly came forward to pledge his support.

Fondly referred to as Mr Magic Fingers, Nurse is a stalwart of the local music circuit who established his band over 40 years ago. In their heyday when the local dance music scene was flourishing, Louis & The Lynx gigged extensively at many of the well-patronised local nightspots and hotel lounges such as the Hilton Trinidad, Bel Air and the Holiday Inn (now Radisson). Their popularity grew after the release of several albums including Just for You, From the Heart and Dancing Moods All Year.

When the band ceased performing regularly, Nurse continued to entertain audiences with his solo piano skills at venues throughout the country. He has also thrilled music lovers throughout the Caribbean, Canada and the United State with his classical and contemporary music prowess.

Inspired by his love for music and the desire to bring about positive change in the lives of others, Nurse has also committed himself to tutoring young musicians in theory. It is for this mission he produced a local, distance learning television series titled Learning the Guitar with Louis and Learning the Steelpan which aired on both Channel 4 and Gayelle.

His latest project, Rejuvenation –A Soca Jazz Concert is geared for the entire family and features master percussionist Tamba Gwindi, Sean Friday on bass, Claude Griffith on drums and keyboardist/arranger Ajay St Louis. Nurse has also added a brass section for the show, while Ian Gill doubles up as singing MC for the evening. Showtime is 8 pm and tickets cost $200. Secure parking will be available for patrons.

For more info: 730-2344.