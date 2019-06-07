Le Hunte: South, Central water supply better than Northwest

MP for Couva South Rudranath Indarsingh raises his hand to ask a question during Minister of Public Utilities Robert Le Hunte's contribution at Parliament, on Friday afternoon. PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE

PUBLIC Utilities Minister Robert Le Hunte says the pipe-borne water supply of South and Central is better than what is received in northwest Trinidad.

He was responding to question in the House yesterday from Couva South MP Rudy Indarsingh on the criteria by the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) to distribute water on an equitable basis throughout this country.

Le Hunte reiterated that WASA faced many challenges including the aged pipeline network infrastructure resulting in a high incidence of leaks and non-revenue water, insufficient storage and excessive demand for water which in TT is twice the international standard. He said pipe-borne water supply schedules are developed to distribute water in an equitable manner.

"Such distribution is determined by a number of factors including: the source of supply, seasonal weather impact, proximity of customers to the source of supply, transmission capacity from the source of the area of demand and the capacity, the condition of the distribution network and other interconnectivity issues."

He noted scheduled supply is augmented by truck-borne water on request to customers in good standing.

"We need, as a country, to adopt a holistic and cost-effective approach in confronting the water challenges facing us."

He reported a number of initiatives have been implemented including increased use of WASA's in-house teams on regional basis to detect and repair leaks, acquiring various equipment, well development and strategic pipeline replacement of high leakage mains with 53km targeted.

Indarsingh asked why his constituents in Indian Trace, Baster Hall, McBean and Balmain still continued to suffer for a reliable water supply. Le Hunte said he has been hearing the idea of preferential treatment of water in the South only 15 per cent of the population receive water less than three days a week compared to 50 per cent in Northwest and 25 per cent in Northeast.

"We realise that yes we do have challenges in certain parts of TT. That's a reality."

He added: "The areas in Central and South Trinidad have a much better service of water than areas in Northwest TT. And we are working, we are serving all of TT, we are working assiduously we improve water supply 24/7 for all citizens of TT."

He said data provided by the Regulated Industries Commission show that when the present Government assumed office in September 2015 no more than 50 per cent of the population was in receipt of a 24/7 supply of pipe-borne water.

"We are working assiduously to improve that situation."