Indictable Proceedings Bill passed in Senate

Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi contributes to the Senate at Parliament on Thursday. PHOTO BY ANGELO M MARCELLE

ATTORNEY General Faris says it is a daily occurrence of people accused of a crime as a child appearing before the court as an adult.

He was speaking during committee stage on the Administration of Justice (Indictable Proceedings) (Amendment) (No.2) Bill in the Senate yesterday. The bill seeks to speed up trials by reducing the number of preliminary enquiries.

He said in sub-clause 3 (e) Independent Senator Sophia Chote raised an important point with how child witnesses are treated with versus child accused.

"Senator Chote raised another very important point which was – the child committing an offence as a child, spending time in a child rehabilitation centre and arriving before the court as a grown individual. It is actually something we see every day."

He said it was for this reason judge-only trials were introduced. He recalled what was then the Youth Training Centre, and is now the Youth Transformation and Rehabilitation Centre, he spent a lot of time engaging with the inmates.

Al-Rawi said the group of individuals who said that they would happily take a judge-only trial were those at the centre.

"They were all mortified of attending before a jury as a grown adult who had committed an offence as a child."

He said he "wrestled" with Chote's observation of treating with child appearances and reflected the best way was the judge-only route. He added this was assisted by the fact that there is now the distinction of whether the accused would be treated as an adult or a child at the trial, and whether the matter will go before the Children's Court.

Al-Rawi said an undertaking was given to return to the issue of the "in-betweeners" that had aged out of the centres, where they would be housed and how they would be treated in the judicial process.

"We're nearly finished with that form of consultation."

He said it was possible to introduce the concept of the child witness alongside the child accused in the legislation.

The Bill was passed with amendments and there was no division.