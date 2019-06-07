Immigration official: ‘400 – 500 hundred registered this morning’

Photos: James Lanser

At 9 am officials outside the Queens Park Oval said that between 400 to 500 Venezuelan people managed to register this morning between 7 and 9 am without any issues.

Onlookers said that the crowds began gathering this morning at around 5 am and that by 9 am there was practically no line outside the oval. "They seem to be getting it right, things are speeding up, they even told the women who were either pregnant or with children to go forward to the front of the line," said an onlooker.

Once inside the Oval the migrants were waiting in the stadium seats for their chance to register. At 9 am an estimated third of the Stollmeyer Stand's first level was packed with Venezuelan migrants awaiting registration.