IDC amnesty being considered for Chinese, Cuban, Caricom nationals

National Security Minister Stuart Young. FILE PHOTO

NATIONAL Security Minister Stuart Young says he will be taking a note to Cabinet about the possible extension of the amnesty for Venezuelans at the Immigration Detention Centre (IDC) to other nationals.

He was responding to a question in the House on Friday on whether all inmates of the IDC were able to register for amnesty like the Venezuelans.

Young said only inmates at IDC entitled to register are Venezuelans once they are not at the IDC for criminal charges but for overstaying their time in Trinidad or for entering illegally. He said the logistics for the process were currently being put in place.

"We had conversations in the Cabinet as we had announced when we talked about this policy of looking at Caricom nationals, African nationals, Chinese nationals, Cuban nationals and other nationals who are currently at the IDC and I will be taking a note to the National Security Council as to how we deal with some of these other persons who are at the IDC currently and maybe extending the amnesty to allow them a similar provision."

Barataria/San Juan MP Dr Fuad Khan asked if it was true that the Prime Minister (at Thursday's post-Cabinet media briefing) said African nationals would be processed at the same time as the Venezuelans. Young reiterated that when he announced at Cabinet about eight weeks ago the implementation of the registration process for Venezuelans (which will allow successful Venezuelans to live and work in TT for up to a year) he had said that Government would be looking at extending it to include those from the African continent.

"What the Prime Minister did say at post-Cabinet (is that) he was asking me as Minister of National Security to look at it and to come to the National Security Council with a policy along the lines of what we had already addressed at Cabinet previously."