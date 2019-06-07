‘I never got to hold you or hug you’ Aunt at drowned man’s funeral

Debra Walker, mother of Clif Sherwin Walker, cries at his funeral at the J.E. Guides funeral home and crematorium in San Fernando on Thursday.

BLANCHISSEUSE drowning couple Clif Sherwin Walker and Liloutee “Cindy” Bhagwandeen were both cremated on Thursday after separate funerals.

The funerals were held at the J.E Guide’s funeral home and crematorium in San Fernando – Walker’s at 2 pm and Bhagwandeen at 6 pm.

At Walker’s, his aunt Aileen Williams wept as she told a handful of mourners she never knew him and missed the opportunity to hold and hug him.

Williams, who lived abroad, said she did not know Walker and only learned upon his death that she was also his godmother.

She said she wanted to remedy that distance and was planning a big family reunion, “but Clif died too soon.

“I am so sorry I did not get to hold you and hug you, but I will always love you and all my nephews and nieces,” she said placing her hand on his off-white coffin and then on her heart.

Walker, 37, and his girlfriend Liloutee “Cindy” Bhagwandeen, 52, drowned on Indian Arrival Day while bathing at a beach in Blanchisseuse.

Reports indicate that Bhagwandeen got into difficulties and Walker swam out to rescue her, but they were both pulled under by the strong currents.

Relatives had told the Newsday earlier that a joint funeral would have been held for the couple, but there were separate funerals and there was no mention of Bhagwandeen either on Walker’s funeral programme or during the service.

Walker was remembered by his uncle Clinton Phillips as a guy “who was in everything.

“He will be missed by all.”

Walker was the fourth of seven children for his mother Debra Walker who stood over his coffin and wept.