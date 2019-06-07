Haynes: Discuss sexual violence Senate debates SSC report on sex offences bill

Anita Haynes

OPPOSITION Senator Anita Haynes virtually called for a national debate on sexual violence, as she spoke in the Senate on Thursday on the special select committee (SSC) report on the Sexual Offences (Amendment) Bill 2019.

The thrust of the bill and the report was the public registration, but Haynes lamented that punishment and victim compensation all came after the crime had been committed.

Following Agriculture Minister Clarence Rambharat who said 65 out of the 125 recommendations made by stakeholders pertained to issues outside the bill’s ambit, Haynes tried to broaden the scope of the debate, on a topic she said was “sensitive, alarming, heartbreaking.”

She said the bill was just one cog in a very important wheel against sexual violence, saying its measures took effect only after a very traumatic experience to many victims.

Haynes explained why so many stakeholders had co-operated with the SSC by quoting the Coalition of NGOs on the bill.

“This bill should be made part of a larger comprehensive review of the Sexual Offences Act and take into account the need for things like specialised courts, provisions on rehabilitative and psycho-educational approaches, all as part of the context of our discussion.

“People are saying you have something in front of you but there is so much more that can be done.”

Haynes said research shows sexual violence is entirely preventable, and so now guides the conversation to beyond merely the bill’s measures.

“Let us be thinking about the future and our wider responsibility to victims in the context of prevention, rather than just retribution at the end.”

Even up to today, she said, stakeholders had reached out to senators with their concerns.

“What that said to me is there is space for wider discussion. When we finish this bit here today, the conversation ought not to end.

“We have a massive problem in TT. As a Parliament and as leaders in a society, we can all be pivotal elements in a solution, rather than just saying we are coming at the end (of abuse) and we are passing this law. We could all work together for solutions and interventions for prevention.”

Haynes said the SSC’s good work would have no benefit to a victim who did not report the crime against them. “We have seen alarming statistics from JSCs over the past month and a half, where we saw statistics on teenage pregnancy. The numbers we are told were 570 girls between 13 and 16...” She lamented those girls' reluctance to name their babies’ fathers.

“The reason there was so much buy in to the bill was because we adopted this approach, where we said yes, bring your concerns and the conversation will continue. “It was my hope in standing here today in support of the bill to say what more can be done.” Haynes endorsed a Canadian styled collaboration to ending sexual violence, that could actually surpass the effects of the bill under debate. “Our discourse now is still a bit backward (focussing on offender registration.) It does not keep any of our citizens safe. It says after you’ve experienced this trauma, this is what we can do to help.”