Gray: Beware ‘wounded lion’ Former TT fast bowler warns WI to avoid complacency

West Indies’ Sheldon Cottrell celebrates after taking a catch to dismiss Australia’s Steve Smith during the teams’ Cricket World Cup match at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, England on Thursday. (AP PHOTOS)

YANNICK QUINTAL

CONSISTENCY AND potency are the key words that former TT and West Indies fast bowler, and current TT Red Force selector, Tony Gray used ahead of the West Indies’ third game of the ICC Cricket World Cup against South Africa on Monday. The game will take place at the Rose Bowl in Southampton, England.

Following their 15-run loss against Australia on Thursday, the West Indies would like to bounce back with a win against the struggling Proteas, who are ranked third in the ODI (One Day International) team rankings. They have lost their first three games of the tournament.

In a telephone interview yesterday, Gray says that the West Indies will need to be careful and guard against complacency against South Africa.

He has described the South African squad as “a wounded lion”. The 56-year-old said even though their record suggests they are not playing their best, they should not be taken lightly as they still have impact players on the squad that could still cause problems. One player he highlighted was leg-spinner Imran Tahir.

“Tahir could create problems,” Gray said.

Although he struggled in their last match against India (when he conceded 58 runs), Tahir has proven that he is capable of taking wickets, with four thus far at the World Cup – two apiece against England and Bangladesh.

The South Africans would be without experienced fast bowler Dale Steyn who, on Tuesday, was ruled out of the World Cup due to an lingering shoulder injury. His replacement is left-arm fast medium bowler Beuran Hendricks.

Gray said even though Steyn is a brilliant fast bowler, the West Indies cannot concentrate on his absence and instead focus on the squad that is in front of them.

With respects to the WI bowling, Gray said they are lacking some “consistency and potency”, especially with respect to the middle bowling overs (overs 10-40) and they need to improve in the forthcoming matches.

In Thursday's match, Australia were 79/5 in the 16th over but went on to score 229 runs between overs 17-44, hitting 30 boundaries (including four sixes). They only lost one wicket during that span.

“We have allowed too many extras as well,” Gray commented, with reference to the 27 conceded by the West Indies, including 24 wides.

He believes the West Indies are missing right-arm fast-medium bowler Kemar Roach, calling him,“one of our most experienced bowlers in the West Indies in all forms.”

Roach, who in 85 ODIs has taken 117 wickets with a economy rate of 5.07, has not seen any game-time so far in the Cricket World Cup.

Despite taking three wickets against Australia, Gray still doesn’t consider Carlos Brathwaite as a major wicket-taker, but the WI need to be more aggressive in their bowling attack.

Gray also commented on the fielding as an area that needs some improvement. “Although we have great fielders, collectively the fielding could be better.”

He was impressed with Sheldon Cottrell’s catch to dismiss Australian batsman Steve Smith. “Cottrell’s catch was amazing!” he said.

Cottrell made an outstanding one-handed catch near the boundary and, with the momentum carrying him over, he managed to throw the ball up, keeping it inbounds while he ran over the boundary, gathered himself, then came back in to secure the catch.

Finally, Gray touched on the umpiring decisions against the West Indies, calling their officiating “poor” and “atrocious.” Umpires Ruchira Palliyaguruge and Chris Gaffaney had four of their calls overturned during the match and the ball that got Gayle out leg-before should have been a free hit as the previous ball was actually a front-foot no-ball from Australian bowler Mitchell Starc.