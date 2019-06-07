Granny charged over sex abuse cover-up

A Claxton Bay grandmother on Friday appeared before a San Fernando magistrate charged with failing to report an incident to the police where a seven-year-old girl was sexually touched by a man.

Zeena Martinez, 64, was taken before magistrate Indar Jagroo to answer to the charge.

The charge read to her alleged that on a date unknown in 2018 she failed to report to police information she had where a child was sexually touched at a house in Claxton Bay.

It is alleged that the girl was told not to tell anyone about the sexual act.

The girl reported the matter to a relative and police began to investigate. Martinez was later charged.

When the case was called today the magistrate ordered the courtroom be cleared.

Martinez was represented by attorney Lea Jacob.

Martinez was granted $45,000 bail. The case was adjourned to July 5.