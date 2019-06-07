Former kidnap victim found dead in Maracas precipice

Nicholas Juman, 23, was found dead off a precipice in Maracas, yesterday. He was reported missing on Tuesday afternoon. His car, a Nissan B13 was found abandoned in Blanchisseuse on Thursday.

Police are investigating the death of a 23-year-old Diego Martin man who was found dead in a precipice in Maracas Bay, on Friday afternoon.

Police said Nicholas Juman was found dead by passers by at around 3 pm, while his car, a white Nissan B13 was found abandoned in Blanchissuese at around 11 am on Thursday.

Investigators said Juman appeared to have been murdered.

Juman was reported missing on Tuesday. He is known to the police.

Last January, Juman was leaving the Hilton Trinidad, St Ann's, car park when he was reportedly bundled into the trunk of a car along the Lady Young Road.

He managed to escape but was chased and recaptured by the men who picked him up and threw him back into the trunk before getting into the car and speeding off.

While the abduction was taking place, Juman’s friends observed the drama and used their phones to record the abduction.

As Juman’s friends were making their way to the Belmont Police Station to report the kidnapping, Juman managed to open the trunk of the car and jump out while it was proceeding around the Queen's Park Savannah.

Police are continuing investigations.