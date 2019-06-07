Food insecurity can cause migration

Barton Clarke, executive director of Caribbean Agricultural Research and Development Institute (Barbados) speaks at the CDB meeting at Hyatt on Wednesday.

THE inability of a country to feed its citizens could cause mass migration of those people to other countries. Belize Agriculture Ministry CEO Jose Alpuche expressed this opinion during a seminar on agriculture at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Port of Spain on Wednesday. The seminar formed part of activities on day one of the 49th Annual Board of Governors Meeting of the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) at the hotel.

Noting there have been several instances of mass migration in different parts of the world, Alpuche said one of the reasons for this could be food insecurity in a country. According to Alpuche, agriculture has been seen for a long time as a sector which receives handouts for its survival.

He argued that because of this, agriculture has not developed to an extent where it could feed the majority of a country’s population. “Food insecurity equals national insecurity,” Alpuche said.

To prevent such a scenario, Alpuche said agriculture must be seen more a business and developed as such. Caribbean Agricultural Research and Development Institute executive director Barton Clarke agreed with Alpuche.

Clarke explained that during World War II, Barbados was able to feed its population with locally produced food commodities such as cassava and sweet potato flour.

He lamented that much of this capability has been lost in the region over the years.

Clarke said the region needed to invest in research and development to grow the right type of foods for its citizens. He also suggested that a proper legislative framework needed to be established for agriculture in the region.

National Agricultural Marketing and Development Corporation acting CEO Nirmala Debysingh-Persad observed there were too many regulations which prevented farmers from moving their product along the value chain. She said there should be one place where farmers could go to get all the information they need to successfully grow and market their products.

Kristina Adams, owner of Adams Aquafarm in Barbados, said much of the information available to farmers from local sources are outdated. Adams said when farmers search online for methods to grow their crops, many of these methods come from outside the Caribbean and are unsuitable.

She disclosed that many regional farmers have been sharing information with each other on WhatApp to find ways to improve their products.