Explosion outside high court

Police are at the scene of a small explosion on the pavement outside the Hall of Justice on Abercromby Street, Port of Spain this morning.

Senior Port of Spain police confirmed that a man was seen throwing what appeared to be a molotov cocktail near the corner of Abercromby and Duke Streets at around 9.45.

However other sources claim the source of the explosion was an underground electrical shortage.

Members of the Guard and Emergency Branch Bomb Squad are at the scene and are examining the device along with fire officers and officials from T&TEC.

Minister of National Security Stuart Young in an interview indicated the explosion was confirmed by T&Tec to have been as a result of a faulty underground cable.