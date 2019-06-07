EMA: Limit outdoor activities where air quality may be unhealthy

In this February 23, 2016 file photo smoke from a fire at the Beetham landfill hovers over Port of Spain. PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI

The Environmental Management Authority (EMA) today advised that the public limit outdoor activities in instances where the air quality may be unhealthy.

On Wednesday, former president Anthony Carmona raised concerns about the Beetham landfill. He said, “How is it we have allowed the citizenry of the Beetham and Sea Lots to breathe such carcinogenic air year after year? We have been asleep at the gates of environmental protection. In urbanised communities, clean air is becoming a diminishing commodity, a feature of the past and a stark reminder of generational irresponsibility."

Responding to questions submitted by Newsday via an e-mail, EMA’s communications officer Kevon Gervais said the Air Pollution Rules, 2014 is designed to protect human health and the environment from the adverse effects of air pollution.