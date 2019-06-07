Duke plugs own political party at NATUC rally

PSA President Watson Duke, centre, and OWTU President Ancil Roget, second from right, march through Port of Spain along with NATUC members at a labour rally on Friday. PHOTO BY ANGELO MARCELLE

Leader of the Public Servants Association and the Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday predicted a victory at the polls for next year's general election and promised to "open Central bank" to working class citizens when he assumes office.

Duke was one of several trade union leaders and civil society leaders who spoke at the National Trade Union Centre's (NATUC) rally at Independence Square, Port of Spain. During his address he lamented that past and present governments had played politics with the interests of workers and called on supporters to lend their support to his party for the 2020 elections.

Citing his success in winning two of the 12 contested seats during the 2017 Tobago House of Assembly election and becoming minority leader, Duke said he believed he could produce another victory in 2020. Referring to the address of previous speaker, Fuad Abu Bakr, Duke said there was need for a third force in local politics to ensure neutrality.

"As long as we keep fighting economics, politics has a clear chance to run. We say things are bad, but we vote in UNC and things are still bad, we say that things are bad, we vote back in the PNM and things will still be bad. What we need is a change of plane and Watson Duke is a change of plane.

"When I become Prime Minister I will open the Central Bank and give money to the working class."

Leader of the Oilfield Workers' Trade Union (OWTU) Ancel Roget also encouraged supporters to do their part in supporting the trade unions in promoting equity and good governance.

The march which began at Independence Square involved throngs of supporters who called for better governance and transparency from public office holders.