Deyalsingh: Opposition using people’s distress for political opportunities

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh PHOTO BY KERWIN PIERRE

HEALTH Minister Terrence Deyalsingh has claimed the Opposition has been using people’s distress for political opportunities by requesting the reading of medical reports into the Senate.

He made the comment while responding to a question on Tuesday from Opposition Senator Wade Mark on whether an investigation had been launched into the death of Kadeem Murray at the Sangre Grande hospital. Murray, 22, died from heart failure in January and his family reports he was sent home from the hospital twice. His family has questioned whether the doctors followed the correct procedures which could have saved his life. Deyalsingh said there is an adverse events policy for managing, investigating and reporting adverse events for all patients in the public and private health sectors.

“This occurs when the nature, likelihood and severity of risk for legal liability of an event is high.”

He reported there is a period of 30 days for investigation and submission of a full written report. He said information of this nature is confidential and will be shared with the patient’s family.

“The reading of medical reports into the Hansard as wanted by the Opposition is something that should be scorned. It is something that should be discouraged. When the PNM was in opposition we never once sought to make political gain out of the Baby (Simeon) Cottle event (a baby who died when his head was sliced open during a Caesarean section in 2014) or the Crystal Ramsumair event (who died on March 4, 2011 af­ter her third cae­sare­an sec­tion at the San Fer­nan­do Gen­er­al Hos­pi­tal).

“The PNM never once sought to bring those two cases into the public domain. But my friends opposite see the distress of people and their families as political opportunities, and their macabre intentions should be denounced in the most vociferous manner.”

Senate President Christine Kangaloo asked him to withdraw his statement and he withdrew.

Opposition Senator Wade Mark said: “We should get rid of this Senator.” Kangaloo called on Mark to withdraw his statement and he replied “I withdraw the withdrawal” meaning he withdrew his call for Deyalsingh to be removed from the Senate.