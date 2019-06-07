Dexter gets musical send off Talented singer, hard-working policeman laid to rest

PC Dexter Theophille is saluted by members of the police service as his body is taken into the St Paul's RC Church in Couva for his funeral on Thursday. PHOTO BY VASHTI SINGH

POLICE Constable Dexter Theophille received a musical and military send-off yesterday at the St Paul’s RC Church at Couva where hundreds gathered, and shared fond memories of the popular singer known for his amazing voice.

The 45-year-old father of seven died last Tuesday at the family’s home at Enterprise, Chaguanas.

Before a packed funeral officiated by Fr Allan Ventour, the children took turns and shared stories of the man they referred to as "Daddy."

One daughter said, "Our father was the best. He loved performing. There was never a request that was too big or too small. Whether it was late at night or early in the morning, he always made himself available to us. He never missed a school event."

Another said Theophille was a hard-working policeman known by many people and was often stopped or called out to when in public. The children also said Theophille was always neatly groomed.

"We would smell him through the door when he comes to visit us. We would smell him long after he left," another daughter said.

Theophille's children also recalled having "karaoke sessions" in his car during different trips. They promised to continue to be there for each other as they did while he was alive.

Popular artiste Ziggy Rankin performed and told the children that their father was a "great man, not a good man," and a great friend to all who knew him.

"No matter where he went or how he felt, Theophille always sang and made sure people enjoyed themselves."

Ziggy Rankin said the singer never failed during his performances.

Scores of police among them Snr Supt Zamsheed Mohammed, Supt Odette Lewis, ASP Richard Smith, Insp Roger Alexander and Sgt Glen Teesdale attended the funeral.

Smith, of Central Division, offered a few words of comfort to the bereaved family, friends and colleagues.

He said in 1995, when Theophille became enlisted in the service, he was first posted in the Southern Division. Thereafter, he worked in other divisions and units such as GED, CID and IATF. Theophille, he said, always showed interest on the job and served with distinction. Smith said he was able to rely on Theophille whether on or off duty.

Smith said: "He was an exceptional member of the police band. He was involved in a road traffic accident and had to use a wheelchair. He still reported at Las Lomas, where he was posted, and always assisted despite his condition. On behalf of the Commissioner of Police and other police, you will be missed but not forgotten."

Theophille had 21 years' service and was last attached to the Central Division. He was a former member of the Couva Police Youth Club.

Several mourners paid tribute to him in songs, including the police band. The club also provided live drumming in front of the church.

He was later buried at the RC cemetery in Couva.