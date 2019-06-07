Chinese Ambassador: Trade war will do more harm than good

Chinese Ambassador to TT Song Yumin last night attempted to assure local telecommunications stakeholders that his government was still actively involved in discussions with the US to try and stabilise their commercial relationship, adding that threats of a “trade war” between the two superpowers was not the solution.

At a ceremony for the Seeds for the Future training programme sponsored in part by Huawei technologies, Yumin addressed the issue of sanctions being placed on the company, saying it was necessary for China to defend its business interests after the US unilaterally initiated “economic and trade frictions,” against his country.

“China had to take forceful measures to defend the interests of the nation and its people. At the same time, we are committed to resolving disputes through dialogue and consultation.

“China has engaged in multiple rounds of economic and trade consultations with the US in an effort to stabilise the bilateral commercial relationship,” he also encouraged the US to work with China in building closer relations.

“The Chinese government rejects the idea that threats of a trade war and continuous tariff hikes can ever help resolve trade and economic issues. We hope the US can pull in the same direction with China and in a spirit of mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit, manage economic and trade differences.”

Yumin also quoted Huawei’s deputy chairman Ken Hu, in saying the brand has continued to flourish outside of China, despite efforts from “markets” to create fear and use politics to hinder growth.

In March US President Donald Trump issued sanctions against the technology company by placing it on an “entity list” restricting U.S. firms from selling it technology without government approval.

The event sought to recognise the work of ten students who were selected from Universities across TT to participate in a three-week training programme at Huawei’s headquarters in Shenzhen China.

The students were taught to interact with the latest telecommunications technologies while being exposed to Chinese culture and history.

At the end of the ceremony the students were presented with certification from Huawei.