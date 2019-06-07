CAL heads to Curacao

Caribbean Airlines will launch a new direct service to Curacao, starting August 2, subject to approval from the TT Civil Aviation Authority.

The flights, which come just in time for summer vacation, will run twice weekly, on Mondays and Fridays, departing Piarco International Airport at 11:55 am with return flights from Curacao International Airport at 2:35 pm.

This is the third new rout CAL has launched in the last year and a half. Last January, it added flights from Trinidad to Cuba; last March, from St Vincent to New York; and last May from Bridgetown, Barbados to Kingston, Jamaica.

The new Curacao flights provide seamless connections to and from Barbados, Grenada, Guyana, New York and other destinations, the company said in a release.

CAL’s CEO, Garvin Medera, said via the release that the new service will open opportunities for trade, culture, tourism and strengthening Caribbean identity.

“We are working closely with our valued customers and stakeholders including the government of Curacao, the Curacao Tourist Board, Curacao airport partners and others to ensure the route is a success,” he said.

Caribbean Airlines, which is majority owned by the TT government, posted a $42 million profit, it’s first publicly announced profit since a near $300 million loss in 2014.