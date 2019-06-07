BMW and MINI move to Laughlin and De Gannes

GERMAN-BASED car company Bavarian Motor Works (BMW) and MINI Cooper has found a new home in TT after signing an agreement earlier this week with LAFAST Motors, a division of Laughlin and De Gannes.

In a release sent to the media on Wednesday, LAFAST and ATL Automotive Group, the regional master dealer of BMW and MINI, announced LAFAST Motors will be taking direct control of the sales and after sales services of the two popular car brands.

The car companies will be moving to LAFAST from former dealer, Ansa McAl, in December.

“This an exciting moment for BMW and MINI in Trinidad and Tobago and we’re delighted to finally confirm this appointment. In LAFAST Motors, we have found a partner who, like us, is committed to driving these two market-leading brands to the next level in terms of sales, service and exceptional customer service, something that has underpinned the company for the last seven decades,” said Adam Stewart chief executive officer and deputy chairman of ATL Automotive.

The company said the change will see the building of two “state-of-the-art” sales and service facilities in Port of Spain and San Fernando, and ATL and Ansa McAl will be working together closely to ensure a smooth transition.

“Our commitment is to build a team considered to be the ‘best in class’and our mission will be to provide our customers with premium affordability for one of the most prestigious brands in the market,” said directors of LAFAST Motors, Greig Laughlin, Mark Laughlin and Gregory Farah.

The company says existing BMW and MINI customers will have their service-inclusive packages and new car warranties continued to be fully honoured by BMW and MINI.