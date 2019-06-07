Archaeologist to launchKwame Ture Lecture Series

Dr Anthony Browder will open the Kwame Ture Lecture Series and Film Festival on June 16 at the Lions Cultural Centre in Woodbrook.

THE 2019 Kwame Ture Memorial Lecture Series (KTMLS) and Film Festival will be launched with a feature lecture by Dr Anthony Browder titled Unearthing Africa’s Past: Empowering Us to Shape the Future.

The series opens on June 16, at 5 pm at the Lions Cultural Centre, 10 Fitzblackman Drive, Woodbrook, Port of Spain.

Browder, the first African American to lead and fund an archaeological excavation project in Egypt, is also a professor of Africana Studies at the University of Maryland and the author of best sellers From the Browder File and Nile Valley Contributions to Civilsation.

Since 1980, Browder has travelled to Egypt 54 times and has conducted 23 archaeological missions since 2009. He is currently the director of the ASA Restoration Project, which is funding the excavation and restoration of the 25th Dynasty Tomb of Karakhamun in Luxor, Egypt. The ASA Restoration Project was established in 2008 to honour the work of Dr Asa G Hilliard, III.

Browder’s three decades of study have led him to the conclusion that ancient Africans were the architects of civilisation and developed the rudiments of what has become the scientific, religious, and philosophical backbone of mankind.

The launch of the KTMLS and Film Festival is a major activity of the Emancipation Support Committee of Trinidad and Tobago’s (ESCTT) Education and Research Programme and the annual Pan African Festival Commemorating Emancipation. The ESCTT said in a media release: “In 2019 as we commemorate the fifth year of the United Nations International Decade for People of African Descent, the theme for the festival is Pursuing Recognition, Justice and Development.”