AG: I have Malcolm Jones statements

Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi PHOTO BY ANGELO M MARCELLE

ATTORNEY General Faris Al-Rawi says he has obtained the statements related to the Malcolm Jones case.

He was responding to a question yesterday from Naparima MP Rodney Charles on why Government had not fulfilled the May 23 promise by the Prime Minister to release documents relating to the State’s decision to drop its multi-million dollar lawsuit against Jones, former Petrotrin executive chairman.

Al-Rawi said the question was inaccurate and based on a false position.

“The State took no decision to end the Malcolm Jones matter. The company, Petrotrin, upon receiving advice from attorneys-at-law including Gerald Ramdeen, Vincent Nelson and Varun Debideen where they confessed that they were in a difficult position for a badly-organised case lacking evidence and where there was a material non-disclosure of critical witness statements which effectively pulled the rug out of the litigation, the State company Petrotrin took the decision. This was in effect a suppression of evidence.”

He said witness statements were not presented to Queen’s Counsel and when they were forced into open exposure by an application from Jones’ team Petrotrin was compelled.

On the disclosure, Al-Rawi said Petrotrin had been instructed to disclose the statements.

“In fact I have gone so far as to obtain the statements myself so that I can ensure that that is to be disclosed and that will be anchored into law when we come on Monday to debate an amendment to the Freedom of Information Act. So that the State can discharge its responsibility in the fashion that it ought to.”

The Privy Council had ruled that UNC activist Ravi Balgobin Maharaj could file judicial review proceedings seeking disclosure of documents related to Petrotrin’s failed Gas-to-Liquids project. At a post-Cabinet media conference two weeks ago Dr Rowley said Petrotrin had been instructed to release the documents.

Charles yesterday asked why it took two weeks before the witness statements were released. Al-Rawi replied the Companies Act is the law and Section 60 dictates that a company cannot abdicate its responsibility and pass off the litigation management to another entity.

He said Petrotrin under the UNC in agreeing to let former attorney general Anand Ramlogan manage the litigation broke the laws of TT.

“That is a serious breach of the laws of TT which put the directors of Petrotrin in jeopardy of Section 99 of the Companies Act. To take the advice of Naparima with regards to the law is consistent with the bad advice that the UNC operated under.”