Young: We will give registration cost, numbers at the end

NATIONAL Security Minister Stuart Young has promised to provide the cost and the numbers in the Venezuelan registration process after it has been completed.

He made the promise Thursday after touring the registration centre at the Queen's Park Oval, Tragarete Road with Acting Chief Immigration Officer Charmaine Gandhi-Andrews.

He said Venezuelans in TT legally or illegally are being given the opportunity to register.

"I have heard criticism that there is no policy, we haven't thought it through et cetera. Again that is a complete falsehood. These attacks are unwarranted. The Government has thought this process through."

He said numbers have been bandied about and the irresponsibility of the Opposition saying from 60,000 to 80,000 to 100,000 people were being registered. Young, however, said so far those numbers have not been seen. He advised that the numbers of registration should not be provided on a daily basis as it becomes a "bean-counting exercise."

"At the end of the process I give the public of TT the assurance that we will provide the numbers of persons who have been registered, we will provide the breakdowns and we will also provide the cost."

Young said he has heard the criticisms about the cost of the process but added Government has nothing to hide.

"It doesn't make sense coming and telling you all a figure today and it changes tomorrow."

Young thanked Immigration officials, police, Defence Force, fire services, Health Ministry volunteers, Children's Authority and all who had come on board as interpreters.

"What I have seen here this morning is an excellent process. I am really proud of the officers, some of whom have been working 12 hours a day."

He noted the process is shutting down on June 14 and reiterated that after that date the laws of TT will be reverted to.

"Persons who are here illegally stand the consequences and potential of being deported."

