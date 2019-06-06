Young: IDC not an inhumane place

The Immigration Detention Centre (IDC) in Aripo, East Trinidad. FILE PHOTO

NATIONAL Security Minister Stuart Young says he is awaiting a report on Venezuelans staging a hunger strike at the Immigration Detention Centre (IDC) in Aripo but defended conditions at the centre.

He was responding to a question Thursday from the media outside the Queen's Park Oval registration centre on the Venezuelans on a hunger strike reportedly for the slow price of the process at IDC.

Young said he returned on Wednesday night and he is to receive a report on IDC.

"I saw the same video that you all would have seen that they are going on a hunger strike."

He said those at IDC for entering TT illegally or for overstaying their time will be processed in the registration process.

"If there are persons however who are at the IDC for performing acts of criminality then they are in a different category."

He reiterated that just because there is a registration process it is not a "get out of jail card" or amnesty of crime. He said those at the IDC for criminal activity will be "dealt with differently."

On complaints about the conditions at the IDC Young replied he did a tour just over a month ago.

"I was pleasantly surprised at the facilities at the IDC. We are constantly looking at how things can be improved but there are not any inhumane circumstances at the IDC."