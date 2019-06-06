West Indies suffer heartbreak loss to Australia

Australia's Pat Cummins, without cap, celebrates with teammates the dismissal of West Indies' Shai Hope during the Cricket World Cup match at Trent Bridge in Nottingham,today. (AP Photo)

WEST Indies suffered a heartbreaking defeat to defending champions Australia in the regional team's second match at the International Cricket Council 50-over World Cup at Trent Bridge in England, today.

Batting first, Australia recovered from 38/4 in the eighth over to post a competitive 288 all out in 49 overs. Nathan Coulter-Nile and Steve Smith led the fightback scoring 92 and 73 respectively. For West Indies, Carlos Brathwaite grabbed 3/67, and the trio of Andre Russell (2/41), Sheldon Cottrell (2/56) and Oshane Thomas (2/63) all took two wickets.

In reply, West Indies lost wickets at regular intervals as they were restricted to 273/9 in 50 overs. Shai Hope top scored with 68, captain Jason Holder cracked 51 and Nicholas Pooran scored 40. Fast bowler Mitchell Starc was the best bowler snatching 5/46 and Pat Cummins took 2/41.

SUMMARISED SCORES

Australia 288 (49 overs) (Nathan Coulter-Nile 92, Steve Smith 73, Alex Carey 45; Carlos Brathwaite 3/67, Andre Russell 2/41, Sheldon Cottrell 2/56, Oshane Thomas 2/63) vs West Indies 273/9 (50 overs) (Shai Hope 68, Jason Holder 51, Nicholas Pooran 40; Mitchell Starc 5/46, Pat Cummins 2/41) Australia won by 15 runs