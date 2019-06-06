West Indies suffer heartbreak loss to Australia
WEST Indies suffered a heartbreaking defeat to defending champions Australia in the regional team's second match at the International Cricket Council 50-over World Cup at Trent Bridge in England, today.
Batting first, Australia recovered from 38/4 in the eighth over to post a competitive 288 all out in 49 overs. Nathan Coulter-Nile and Steve Smith led the fightback scoring 92 and 73 respectively. For West Indies, Carlos Brathwaite grabbed 3/67, and the trio of Andre Russell (2/41), Sheldon Cottrell (2/56) and Oshane Thomas (2/63) all took two wickets.
In reply, West Indies lost wickets at regular intervals as they were restricted to 273/9 in 50 overs. Shai Hope top scored with 68, captain Jason Holder cracked 51 and Nicholas Pooran scored 40. Fast bowler Mitchell Starc was the best bowler snatching 5/46 and Pat Cummins took 2/41.
SUMMARISED SCORES
Australia 288 (49 overs) (Nathan Coulter-Nile 92, Steve Smith 73, Alex Carey 45; Carlos Brathwaite 3/67, Andre Russell 2/41, Sheldon Cottrell 2/56, Oshane Thomas 2/63) vs West Indies 273/9 (50 overs) (Shai Hope 68, Jason Holder 51, Nicholas Pooran 40; Mitchell Starc 5/46, Pat Cummins 2/41) Australia won by 15 runs
