WeBeat starts tomorrow

THE annual WeBeat festival hosted by the St James Community Improvement Committee (CIC) begins tomorrow with Turn it Up! Live at WeBeat, an event that will be done in collaboration with Creative TT’s Live Music District.

The show is expected to feature reggae, hip hop and soca from reggae fusion artistes Nex Chapta and Jhonn Young at the St James Amphitheatre, Western Main Road, St James. The free show begins 8 pm.

The following night, the action moves to the Harvard Club in St James for WeJazz from 8 pm, featuring Chantal Esdelle and Moyenne, Len “Boogsie” Sharpe and the three-piece Royal Pan Ensemble and other artistes.

The week-long festival ends on June 15, with a Pan Parade that will feature traditional mas and rhythm sections.

Marlene Wint of the St James CIC said due to low funding the committee has been been forced to engage smaller bands for the parade, as well as bands from the area.

Bands expected to play are Brimblers, La Creole Pan Groove, Newtown Playboyz, Scrunter’s Pan Groove, St James Tripolians, Unistars, Woodbrook Playboyz, Harvard Harps, Musical Gems, Old Tech, Powerstars and Shell Invaders.

The parade starts from Matura Street and proceeds along the Western Main Road from 7 pm.

Other WeBeat events include WeBingo with a jackpot of $4,000 and other prizes on Sunday from 2 pm; a health and wellness day on June 12 which will offer free cholesterol, blood glucose and pressure testing, and vision and eye screening. All these events take place at the St James Amphitheatre.

There will be a 5-A-Side steelband competition on June 13 at 8 pm, WeKaiso on June 14 at 8 pm, and a J’Ouvert – starting at the amphitheatre then along the Western Main Road from 4 am-7 am.