Walcott qualifies for World Championship

TT's Keshorn Walcott

ANDREW GIOANNETTI

TT two-time Olympic medallist Keshorn Walcott has qualified for the 2019 IAAF World Championship after winning gold with a season-best 84.81m throw at the Virtain Urheilijoiden meet in Virrat, Finland today.

Walcott's golden throw saw him surpass the 2019 IAAF World Championship qualifying standard of 83m. It was Walcott's second gold medal win in Finland within seven days, yet a considerable upgrade from the 81.68m effort, which won him gold in Kuortane last week.

The IAAF World Championships will be held in Doha, Qatar, from September 28 to October 6. Walcott has competed in the past three World Championships, with his best showing in London 2017, where he placed seventh (84.48m). He will return to action with another Finnish meet in Turku on June 11.